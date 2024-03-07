Left Menu

Navi Mumbai police arrest two for scamming many with ‘part-time job’ offers

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two persons for allegedly duping several people from across the country with part-time job offers, an official said on Thursday. After the duos arrest on March 4, the police have learnt that they were involved in about 30 cases of cyber fraud across the country, the official said, adding that an account with Rs 10.75 lakh belonging to one of the accused has also been frozen.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-03-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 21:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two persons for allegedly duping several people from across the country with “part-time job” offers, an official said on Thursday. The duo is involved in about 30 cases of cyber fraud, he said.

The arrest of Sagar Jagannath Talgude (39), a farmer from Kolhapur district, and Kumar Vishnu Chavan (44), a real estate agent from Satara, came after an individual approached the Cyber Police station complaining that he was cheated of Rs 17.76 lakh.

The complainant told the police that the two contacted him via WhatsApp, offering ''high pay for a part-time job involving easy tasks”, but extracted money from him on some or other pretext, said senior inspector Gajanan Kadam. The man approached the police when he did not receive any money from the accused, he said, citing the complaint. After the duo’s arrest on March 4, the police have learnt that they were involved in about 30 cases of cyber fraud across the country, the official said, adding that an account with Rs 10.75 lakh belonging to one of the accused has also been frozen.

