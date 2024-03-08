Left Menu

J'khand: Third accused in stage performer’s gang rape held

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-03-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 00:12 IST
Another accused in the gang-rape of a stage performer in Jharkhand's Palamu district was arrested, taking the total number of apprehended persons in the case to three, police said on Thursday.

Vishrampur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rakesh Singh said that the third accused, who was absconding since the gang-rape incident surfaced, was arrested and sent to jail during the day.

"All accused in the case have been arrested," he said.

The 21-year-old stage performer from Chhattisgarh was allegedly gang-raped on March 2 by three co-artistes on a road in the Vishrampur Police Station area, around 200 km from the state capital Ranchi.

Two accused in the case were arrested on Monday.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary Arpit Shrivastava met the victim on Thursday. The authority with the help of the district administration shifted the woman to a centre, and a caretaker has also been deputed for her care. The incident took place days after a foreign tourist was allegedly gang-raped in Dumka district.

