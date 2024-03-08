Left Menu

Woman kills daughter, hangs self in Odisha

After returning to the home, the man found his wifes body hanging from the ceiling and his daughter lying on the floor.The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, the police office said.The family members of the deceased woman alleged that she was killed by her husband for dowry.We have started an investigation.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 08-03-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 00:56 IST
Woman kills daughter, hangs self in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman allegedly killed her two-year-old daughter and then hanged herself to death in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Thursday, police said.

The bodies were recovered from their residence in Baragaon under the Polasara Police Station limits and sent for post-mortem examinations, a senior officer said. The deceased were identified as Manika Gouda (28) and her daughter Ankita.

Bhikari Gouda, the husband of the woman, was not in the house when she allegedly killed her daughter and ended her life. After returning to the home, the man found his wife's body hanging from the ceiling and his daughter lying on the floor.

The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, the police office said.

The family members of the deceased woman alleged that she was killed by her husband for dowry.

''We have started an investigation. The husband of the deceased was detained for interrogation,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024