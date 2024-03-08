Delhi Police arrests two in sextortion case

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 8.60 lakh from a doctor after threatening to post online his obscene video that they recorded after making a video call to him, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Mehfuz (39) and Aamit Khan (26), are involved in 25 other cyber fraud cases, they said.

''On July 15 last year, the doctor, 71, received a video call during which he saw a woman in a compromising position. During the call, a few minutes of the video were recorded without his consent,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta.

Subsequently, the accused started to threaten the doctor that they would upload the video online if he did not pay them money. Succumbing to the threats, the complainant ended up paying Rs 8.60 lakh to the accused before seeking help from the Cyber Cell East, the DCP said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered in the matter and an investigation was launched, Gupta said.

''During the investigation, it was found that the funds had been transferred to various bank accounts in Haryana, Punjab and Maharashtra. All these accounts were opened digitally solely for the purpose of receiving extorted money and lacked proper KYC verification. Finally, the accused were traced to Mewat through their mobile numbers,'' the officer said.

On the intervening night of February 28 and 29, the accused were arrested during a raid, Gupta said.

''We recovered five smartphones, two keypad phones, with 11 SIM cards, which were used in the sextortion racket. Two objectional videos of the complainant have also been recovered from the mobile phone seized from accused Aamir Khan,'' the DCP said.

It was found that the accused were involved in 25 other cyber fraud cases, including four in Delhi. The other cases are registered in Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)