Left Menu

4 players from Argentina''s Velez Sarsfield soccer team suspended over rape investigation

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 08-03-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 09:18 IST
4 players from Argentina''s Velez Sarsfield soccer team suspended over rape investigation

Argentina top-flight soccer club Vélez Sarsfield suspended four players on Thursday after a woman accused them of raping her last week.

Velez said it suspended goalkeeper Sebastián Sosa, defender Braian Cufré, midfielder José Ignacio Florentín and striker Abiel Osorio after learning that prosecutors had launched an investigation.

A sexual-abuse complaint was filed in Tucuman, a city 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) north of Buenos Aires where Velez played Saturday in a match against Atletico Tucuman.

Local media reported that the alleged victim told authorities that she agreed to join one of the players in a hotel room, but that there were also three other men there.

The woman said she drank alcoholic beverages with the players, fell asleep in one of the beds and then was allegedly raped.

None of the four players or their representatives have commented on the investigation.

Vélez, a historic Argentinian club with 10 national titles and the 1994 Copa Libertadores trophy, said it is willing "to bring every piece of information and all relevant details so it can help the investigation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024