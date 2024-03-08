Let's remove remaining hurdles from path of young women: Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on International Women's Day and urged everyone to work together to remove the remaining hurdles from the path of young women and give them wings.
''My greetings to all on Women's Day! It is an occasion to celebrate Nari Shakti. A society's progress is measured by the progress made by its women,'' she said in a post on X.
India's daughters have been excelling in all walks of life, from sports to science, and making the nation proud, Murmu said.
''Let us work together to remove the remaining hurdles from the path of young women, and give them wings, for they will shape tomorrow's India,'' the President said.
