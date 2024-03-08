Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-03-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 09:33 IST
PM Modi on two-day visit to Assam from Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Assam on Friday on a two-day visit, during which he will stay at Kaziranga National Park, and inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 18,000 crore, officials said.

Modi is scheduled to arrive at Tezpur in the late afternoon and from there, he will fly to Panbari in Kaziranga in a helicopter.

He will spend the night at the Police Guest House near the Central Kohora Range of the park.

Early on Saturday morning, the prime minister will undertake a jungle safari, with authorities making arrangements for both jeep and elephant safaris. He will be there for around two hours, they said.

After undertaking the safari, Modi will leave for Arunachal Pradesh, where he is scheduled to attend two programmes.

He will return to Jorhat in the afternoon and inaugurate the 125-ft high 'Statue of Valour' of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan.

Modi will then proceed to Meleng Meteli Pothar, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of central and state projects worth a total of around Rs 18,000 crore, the officials said.

He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the venue.

After the meeting, he will leave for West Bengal.

The prime minister had visited Assam on February 4 and launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,600 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

