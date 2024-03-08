Left Menu

FIR lodged against Uttarakhand BJP MLA for misbehaving with municipal official

An FIR has been lodged against BJP MLA Mahesh Jeena and four unidentified people for allegedly misbehaving with Dehradun Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Kumar and threatening him recently. When the matter was conveyed to the commissioner, the MLA allegedly also abused the commissioner and other officials, the statement said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-03-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 13:58 IST
FIR lodged against Uttarakhand BJP MLA for misbehaving with municipal official
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been lodged against BJP MLA Mahesh Jeena and four unidentified people for allegedly misbehaving with Dehradun Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Kumar and threatening him recently. The alleged incident had led to a strike by municipal corporation employees in the town.

Jeena, who represents the Salt assembly seat in Almora, has been booked at the Kotwali police station under sections 147 (rioting), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, police said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also directed Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey to conduct a probe into the alleged incident and submit his report to the government in 15 days.

The IAS association of Uttarakhand on Thursday issued a statement condemning the alleged incident. It alleged that the MLA, with four of his aides, created a ruckus at the municipal corporation office in Dehradun on March 5 over the allocation of a tender. He allegedly abused and threatened a senior clerk in the office and a contractor. When the matter was conveyed to the commissioner, the MLA allegedly also abused the commissioner and other officials, the statement said. A purported video of the incident has gone viral, in which the MLA can be seen arguing angrily with the municipal commissioner.

However, the MLA denied the allegations saying he had not abused the municipal commissioner. Jeena said he had asked the corporation employees to show documents on whose basis a Haryana-based company was not allowed to take part in the tender process. The officials did not provide the documents and misbehaved with him, he said. The strike by municipal corporation employees was withdrawn after the lodging of the FIR and the probe order against the MLA Sonika.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024