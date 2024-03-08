Left Menu

CBI searches residence, office of Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali

They are also conducting videography and mapping the area for their investigation.Meanwhile, speaking to a television channel, TMCs Sandeshkhali MLA Sukumar Mahata claimed that on the day of the January 5 incident, he had called up Sheikh requesting his assistance to control the mob but Sheikh had said that he was not in the area.On Thursday, after obtaining custody of the suspended Trinamool Congress leader, the CBI visited his house and office in Sandeshkhali.Finding both premises locked, the team took photographs from outside before leaving.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-03-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 14:35 IST
CBI sleuths on Friday searched the residence and office of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in connection with its probe into an attack on an ED team in the area, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also visited areas near his house in Akunchipara locality of Sarberia to collect evidence in connection with the attack. The officials later went to his office.

Sheikh, who has been suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress, was arrested in a case related to a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 5 when the central agency had gone to search his premises in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam.

The 14-member team included six CBI sleuths, six central forensic officials, besides two ED sleuths who were injured in the January 5 attack.

A large contingent of central forces was deployed in the area for protection of the sleuths of the central agencies, the officials said.

The CBI officials opened the seal placed on Sheikh's home by the ED to enter the premises. They are also conducting videography and mapping the area for their investigation.

Meanwhile, speaking to a television channel, TMC's Sandeshkhali MLA Sukumar Mahata claimed that on the day of the January 5 incident, he had called up Sheikh requesting his assistance to control the mob but ''Sheikh had said that he was not in the area''.

On Thursday, after obtaining custody of the suspended Trinamool Congress leader, the CBI visited his house and office in Sandeshkhali.

Finding both premises locked, the team took photographs from outside before leaving.

