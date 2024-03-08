Left Menu

Lane closures on N3 in Durban

Motorists have been urged to plan their trips and consider alternative routes to ensure safe and timeous arrival at their respective destinations, whilst adhering to speed limits.

“SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused during this period of road improvements and appeals to the motoring public to be patient and considerate on the road,” Lowe said.  Image Credit: Pixbay
The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has advised motorists that the N3 highway between Westville Viaduct and Paradise Valley Interchange in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, will be subject to lane closures.

The road closures will start on Monday, 11 March 2024 to 22 March 2024, between the hours of 8pm and 4.30am. 

This is to facilitate the repainting of lane markings and installation of road studs as part of the construction process for the N3 road upgrades from the Westville Viaduct to the Paradise Valley Interchange.

“The lane closures will take place on the east and westbound lanes of the N3 between Westville Viaduct (Pavilion Mall) and Paradise Valley Interchange (N3/M13 split). The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), with the assistance of the contractor’s traffic accommodation team, will monitor and manage traffic during this period,” SANRAL’s Eastern Region Project Manager Jason Lowe said on Thursday.

“SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused during this period of road improvements and appeals to the motoring public to be patient and considerate on the road,” Lowe said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

