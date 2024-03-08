Two killed in Russia's Belgorod region after drone attack, says governor
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-03-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 18:23 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Two people were killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Belgorod region, the local governor said on Friday. "As a result of the explosions, two people were killed, a third man was seriously wounded," Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said on Telegram.
Russia's defence ministry and Gladkov said that other drone attacks had been thwarted earlier in the day. Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At G20 meeting, Western ministers criticize Russia over Ukraine
US, Japan, S. Korea to cooperate on Russia-bound export controls, Tokyo says
Senate panel to hold hearing on use of US chips in Russian weapons
Russia withdraws from 1956 fishing deal with Britain
Russian national booked by Goa police for sexually assaulting minor girl from his country