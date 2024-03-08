Zelenskiy arrives in Turkey for talks with Erdogan
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 18:45 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday arrived in Istanbul where he is set to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrinform state news agency said.
Zelenskiy's office said earlier that among topics for discussion were a potential formula for peace over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Black Sea navigation safety, and the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia.
Turkey is expected to emphasise its continued strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, a Turkish diplomatic source said.
