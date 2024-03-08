Left Menu

India, Japan hold joint military exercise at Rajasthan's Mahajan Field Firing Range

Indias Rajputana Rifles battalion and a group of 40 soldiers from Japan participated in the exercise, defence spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma said in a statement.The primary objective of the exercise was to promote military cooperation and enhance capabilities to carry out joint operations in semi-urban environments under the mandate of the United Nations.The exercise, conducted in two phases, initially focused on combat conditioning and tactical training which was successfully completed by both the contingents.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:24 IST
India, Japan hold joint military exercise at Rajasthan's Mahajan Field Firing Range
  • Country:
  • India

A joint military exercise between India and Japan was completed on Friday at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, a defence spokesperson said.

The fifth joint military exercise named 'Dharma Guardian' between the Indian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force was successfully conducted at Mahajan Field Firing Range on Friday. India's Rajputana Rifles battalion and a group of 40 soldiers from Japan participated in the exercise, defence spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma said in a statement.

The primary objective of the exercise was to promote military cooperation and enhance capabilities to carry out joint operations in semi-urban environments under the mandate of the United Nations.

The exercise, conducted in two phases, initially focused on combat conditioning and tactical training which was successfully completed by both the contingents. The acquired skills were then applied in a second phase, the statement said.

The closing ceremony of the joint exercise also featured an armament and material display and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' exhibitions showcasing the country's prosperity and growing industrial potential, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024