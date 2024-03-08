India, Japan hold joint military exercise at Rajasthan's Mahajan Field Firing Range
A joint military exercise between India and Japan was completed on Friday at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, a defence spokesperson said.
The fifth joint military exercise named 'Dharma Guardian' between the Indian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force was successfully conducted at Mahajan Field Firing Range on Friday. India's Rajputana Rifles battalion and a group of 40 soldiers from Japan participated in the exercise, defence spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma said in a statement.
The primary objective of the exercise was to promote military cooperation and enhance capabilities to carry out joint operations in semi-urban environments under the mandate of the United Nations.
The exercise, conducted in two phases, initially focused on combat conditioning and tactical training which was successfully completed by both the contingents. The acquired skills were then applied in a second phase, the statement said.
The closing ceremony of the joint exercise also featured an armament and material display and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' exhibitions showcasing the country's prosperity and growing industrial potential, it said.
