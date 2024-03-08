Over 14 000 KZN youth employed as part of greening revolution

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma, has announced that the department has employed 14 714 young people as part of the greening revolution.

The provincial Department of Environmental Affairs, guided by the agenda adopted by the Council on Climate Change, is rolling out initiatives aimed at protecting the environment.

Municipalities have experienced a number of extreme weather patterns in the past five years, ranging from drought and heat waves to extreme storms, bringing severe lightning and flooding.

“We are cognisant of the unfortunate reality that ordinary members of society are the first to bear the brutal brunt of such impacts and climate change. The destruction of socio-economic infrastructure and our economy is our major concern.

“For these reasons, we have employed more than 14 714 energetic youth who will be foot soldiers,” the department said.

The responsibility of the newly employed young people will include the following: • Protecting the environment.• Accelerating the implementation of climate change mitigation measures.• Fighting the impact of waste.• Fighting invasive plants.

The department highlighted said there is a "silent army" marching across the province that looks harmless, yet it is growing by the day.

“This ‘army’ is depleting the province's water supply. It is intensifying wildfires, reducing agricultural productivity, and threatening globally significant biodiversity.

“This army is what we call invasive alien species. There are more than 539 registered alien plants. Invasive species steadily diminish water resources, as they typically use significantly more water than native vegetation.

“Critically, the greening revolution involves grassroots mobilisation against littering and illegal dumping. Litter is often carried by stormwater systems and streams into rivers and in coastal areas, into the ocean, where it impacts negatively on our beaches and freshwater marine life,” the department said.

The department said that the greening revolution is the launch of its unprecedented effort to ensure that KwaZulu-Natal becomes greener, cleaner, sustainable and prosperous.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)