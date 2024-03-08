Left Menu

Man killed in tiger attack in Pench in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:56 IST
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixabay
A 55-year-old man was killed by a tiger in Paoni wildlife range in Pench in Nagpur on Friday, an official said.

Surju Zitu Iwnate was cutting grass in the buffer zone when the incident took place at 2pm, he said.

''The area was given to him under the Forest Rights Act. Residents of the Kabdikheda village protested following the incident but were pacified by forest staffers and Deolapar police station personnel who promised that Iwnate's kin would be given compensation promptly,'' he said.

Apart from compensation, the forest department has also decided to set up a committee to address such incidents, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

