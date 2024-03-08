Blinken says the ball is in Hamas' court on Gaza ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday it was up to Hamas to agree to a ceasefire that would allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza and allow for talks on an "enduring resolution" to the conflict.

"The ball is in their court. We're working intensely on it, and we'll see what they do," Blinken said ahead of a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

