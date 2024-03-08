Blinken says the ball is in Hamas' court on Gaza ceasefire
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 22:06 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday it was up to Hamas to agree to a ceasefire that would allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza and allow for talks on an "enduring resolution" to the conflict.
"The ball is in their court. We're working intensely on it, and we'll see what they do," Blinken said ahead of a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Israeli settlements in West Bank are illegal and inconsistent with international law: Blinken
US 'disappointed' by Israeli plans to build 3,000 new housing units in settlements, says Blinken
Blinken meets Argentina's Milei in latest sign of US support
Blinken meets Argentina's Milei in latest sign of US support
US lawmaker threatens to hold Blinken in contempt over Afghanistan documents