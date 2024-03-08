Left Menu

Body of 16-yr-old Jharkhand girl exhumed, five held

The body of a 16-year-old girl, killed and buried allegedly by her father around three days ago in Jharkhands Palamu district, was exhumed on Friday, police said.Five persons have been arrested in connection with the case, excluding the girls father, who is currently absconding.The incident occurred in Saltua village under the jurisdiction of Chainpur police station, approximately 175 km from Ranchi.Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan informed PTI that the body appears to be two or three days old.

Body of 16-yr-old Jharkhand girl exhumed, five held
The body of a 16-year-old girl, killed and buried allegedly by her father around three days ago in Jharkhand's Palamu district, was exhumed on Friday, police said.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the case, excluding the girl's father, who is currently absconding.

The incident occurred in Saltua village under the jurisdiction of Chainpur police station, approximately 175 km from Ranchi.

Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan informed PTI that the body appears to be two or three days old. The postmortem was conducted at Medinirai Medical College Hospital (MMCH), but police are still awaiting the report, Ramesan said.

Another police official said the arrested persons have blamed the girl's father for the crime. ''According to them, a few days ago, the man became enraged upon not finding his daughter at home. Upon her return, they engaged in a quarrel. In a fit of rage, the drunk father allegedly beat his daughter so severely that she succumbed to her injuries. Subsequently, with the assistance of some villagers, the body was buried,'' the police official said.

