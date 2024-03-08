Body of 16-yr-old Jharkhand girl exhumed, five held
The body of a 16-year-old girl, killed and buried allegedly by her father around three days ago in Jharkhands Palamu district, was exhumed on Friday, police said.Five persons have been arrested in connection with the case, excluding the girls father, who is currently absconding.The incident occurred in Saltua village under the jurisdiction of Chainpur police station, approximately 175 km from Ranchi.Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan informed PTI that the body appears to be two or three days old.
- Country:
- India
The body of a 16-year-old girl, killed and buried allegedly by her father around three days ago in Jharkhand's Palamu district, was exhumed on Friday, police said.
Five persons have been arrested in connection with the case, excluding the girl's father, who is currently absconding.
The incident occurred in Saltua village under the jurisdiction of Chainpur police station, approximately 175 km from Ranchi.
Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan informed PTI that the body appears to be two or three days old. The postmortem was conducted at Medinirai Medical College Hospital (MMCH), but police are still awaiting the report, Ramesan said.
Another police official said the arrested persons have blamed the girl's father for the crime. ''According to them, a few days ago, the man became enraged upon not finding his daughter at home. Upon her return, they engaged in a quarrel. In a fit of rage, the drunk father allegedly beat his daughter so severely that she succumbed to her injuries. Subsequently, with the assistance of some villagers, the body was buried,'' the police official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
British fans 'hopeful' ahead of India-England 4th Test in Ranchi
Cricket-Seamer Akash makes test debut for India v England in Ranchi
Ranchi Test, Day 1 Tea: Root-Foakes' partnership brings England back on track against India
Cricket-England eye lead after Bashir wrecks India in Ranchi
Cricket-England eye lead after Bashir wrecks India in Ranchi