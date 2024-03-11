Left Menu

Delhi: Man, son stabbed to death outside house; 4 held

A purported video clip of the incident surfaced on social media, where the victims can be seen being attacked with knives.Deputy Commissioner of Police south Ankit Chauhan said Bhagwan was facing several criminal cases including that of murder registered in Malviya Nagar area.

Updated: 11-03-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:04 IST
A 55-year-old man and his son were stabbed to death allegedly by five people living in their neighbourhood in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area over personal enmity, police said on Monday. The incident took place in a narrow lane of Chirag Dilli on Sunday night. Police identified the deceased as Jai Bhagwan and his 22-year-old son Saurabh. A purported video clip of the incident surfaced on social media, where the victims can be seen being attacked with knives.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said Bhagwan was facing several criminal cases including that of murder registered in Malviya Nagar area. Bhagwan and his son would run a cable business in the area, the DCP said.

Police said four of the accused have been apprehended and are being interrogated to ascertain the exact reason behind the killing.

The two victims had a quarrel with their neighbours during a birthday party a month ago. During that time, both the families were pacified by the locals, another officer said. ''On Sunday, the dispute escalated where the duo were attacked with knives and chopper,'' the officer said. The incident took place in a full public view, police said.

