New Zealand deputy PM calls on Gujarat CM; both discuss formation of panel for cooperation

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 11-03-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:14 IST
Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Monday and they discussed establishment of a joint committee to strengthen cooperation between the two sides.

The two leaders also discussed potential collaboration between Gujarat and New Zealand in education and other sectors. Peters showed interest in collaboration with Gujarat in fields such as agri-business, maritime coordination, food security, dairy farming, renewable energy, green hydrogen, and tourism, stated a government release.

Chief Minister Patel told the visiting deputy PM of New Zealand that India's new National Education Policy, unveiled in 2020, prioritises skill development, employability, and higher education, the release said.

The CM suggested that companies from New Zealand can consider leveraging the expanding digital ecosystem, particularly in fintech, at GIFT City in Gandhinagar, it said.

''In the meeting, the Chief Minister said the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit's success under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has solidified Gujarat's status as the best destination for investment,'' the release stated.

Patel said Modi is committed to nurturing India's relations with nations across the globe as a 'Vishva Mitra' (global friend).

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit, whose 10th edition was held in January, signifies a milestone as India is determined to become the third-largest economy in the world in the next few years, the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

