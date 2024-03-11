Absconding Jharkhand man arrested for killing teenage daughter

The police have arrested the father of a 16-year-old girl on the charge of murder, days after her body was exhumed in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an officer said on Monday.

Following the arrest of Mathura Singh, who has been at large, the number of apprehended persons including the victim's brother, has gone up to six.

Singh was picked up from Satbarwa area in the same district. The other five people were arrested shortly after the body of Pammi Kumari was exhumed on March 8, two to three days after the murder.

All the accused are now in judicial custody.

Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said that Pummi had an affair with a youth.

A few days ago, the accused father became enraged after not finding his daughter at home. Upon her return, they engaged in a quarrel and in a fit of rage, the drunk father allegedly beat up his daughter severely and she succumbed.

Subsequently, with the assistance of some villagers including the victim's brother, the body was buried to conceal evidence, the police officer said. The SP said that police have also recovered an axe, blood-stained socks and blouse.

