Left Menu

'Don't touch the innocent, don't spare the culprit' is our policy: J&K LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday urged security forces to be vigilant towards malicious attempts by terror handlers from luring the youth into unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir, and said agencies should adopt dont touch the innocent and dont spare the culprit policy.Sinha said the Government of India and the JK administration is committed to leave no child behind, which shows its wish to develop a sensitive, supportive ecosystem for the young generation.Those elements responsible for terrorism in JK are making malicious attempts to lure young boys and girls into unlawful activities.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-03-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 23:44 IST
'Don't touch the innocent, don't spare the culprit' is our policy: J&K LG Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday urged security forces to be vigilant towards "malicious attempts" by terror handlers from luring the youth into "unlawful activities" in Jammu and Kashmir, and said agencies should adopt "don't touch the innocent and don't spare the culprit" policy.

Sinha said the Government of India and the J&K administration is committed to 'leave no child behind', which shows its wish to develop a sensitive, supportive ecosystem for the young generation.

''Those elements responsible for terrorism in J&K are making malicious attempts to lure young boys and girls into unlawful activities. Our police and security forces must remain vigilant,'' the Lt Governor said.

The LG made the remarks during the inauguration of a two-day training programme for the police and other stakeholders on strengthening child protection systems.

The LG urged security forces to take preemptive measures to ensure that no innocent child falls victim to any "nefarious design". "Don't touch the innocent and do not spare the culprit is our policy," he said.

"Every child deserves a caring home. We are strengthening the mechanism of adoption to secure a happy childhood for each and every child in J&K," the LG said.

The administration is working with full sensitivity to connect children in need with institutional and non-institutional systems and empower them to contribute to nation building, he said.

''Children in institutional care are being provided support to facilitate their reintegration into the mainstream after attaining 18 years of age,'' he added.

Addressing the inaugural session of the event, the LG shared the key initiatives taken by the administration towards developing a conducive environment for the care and protection of children in the Union territory. ''Juvenile Justice is an integral part of the nation's development. Juvenile Justice Rules 2021 were issued and the rules were notified under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act. Further, the Juvenile Justice Board was reorganised and the rehabilitation policy for children living in street situations was notified, Sinha said.

On the reforms introduced in the last few years, the LG said that before 2019, there was no established mechanism for adoption of children in Jammu Kashmir.

The administration has established a Union territory-level adoption resource agency and today 12 specialised adoption agencies are operational across Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

''Since 2022-23, a total of 34 children have got homes. Also, 47 childcare institutions – Palash and Parisha for boys and girls have been established," Sinha said and congratulated the organisations involved.

"The policy of adopting older children has also been simplified. In January 2023, Foster Care Fund was approved under the Juvenile Justice Act," the LG added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024