Israeli military: Troops killed Palestinian on way to carry out suicide attack

"Muhammad Jabar, a resident of Jenin, was eliminated in the town of Zeita while on his way to Israel in order to carry out a suicide attack in the immediate future. Jabar was armed with a weapon and a ready-to-use explosive device," the military said. There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials on the Israeli operation.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-03-2024 01:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 01:25 IST
Israeli military: Troops killed Palestinian on way to carry out suicide attack
  • Israel

Violence in the West Bank, already at a high over the past year, has surged further during Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials on the Israeli operation. Violence in the West Bank, already at a high over the past year, has surged further during Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

