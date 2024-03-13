Left Menu

6-year-old among three killed as car rams into bus in UP, two women critical

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 13-03-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 00:09 IST
6-year-old among three killed as car rams into bus in UP, two women critical
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons, including a six-year-old girl, were killed and two women injured on Tuesday when a car hit a roadways bus on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway here, police said.

The incident took place near Bishia village in the Hathigawan area at about 8.30 pm when some people were going to Mangarh ashram from Prayagraj in a car, Kunda Circle Officer (CO) Ajit Singh said.

The car rammed into a roadways bus, injuring five persons, including two women, Singh said.

The victims were rushed to a hopital where three of them -- Anuj Goswami (32), Vaishnavi Goswami (25) and Gungun Goswami (6) were declared brought dead, the CO said.

The condition of two women -- Anita (40) and Twinkle (25) -- was stated to critical and they were rushed to Prayagraj for better treatment, he said.

A probe is on in the matter. Bodies of victims have been sent for the postmortem, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024