Missile hits apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih, three dead, local governor

A Russian missile slammed into two apartment buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday, killing three people and injuring at least 36, the local governor said. Seven children were among the injured. "The number of injured is constantly rising as is the number of children injured." The city has been a frequent target of Russian attacks.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 00:18 IST
A Russian missile slammed into two apartment buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday, killing three people and injuring at least 36, the local governor said.

Seven children were among the injured. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was born and raised in Kryviy Rih, said on Telegram that search operations were under way and "will continue as long as they are needed."

"Two buildings were hit, one five storeys, one nine storeys," Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, wrote on Telegram. "The number of injured is constantly rising as is the number of children injured." The city has been a frequent target of Russian attacks.

