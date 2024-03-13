Missile hits apartment buildings in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, 3 dead, 38 hurt

A Russian missile slammed into two apartment buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday, killing three people and injuring at least 38, with rescue teams sifting through rubble in a night-time search for survivors.

Ten children were among the injured. Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, put the provisional injury toll at 28 adults and 10 children.

"Two buildings were hit, one five storeys, one nine storeys," Lysak wrote on Telegram. "The number of injured is constantly rising as is the number of children injured." Video footage from the scene showed a blaze engulfing the top of one apartment block and rescue teams ferrying the injured out of shattered building entrances. Cranes reached to upper floors of buildings alongside floodlights.

"The emergency services and residents who care are rescuing residents blocked in their apartments and are continuing to search for anyone who might be under the rubble," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote. "Four people have already been rescued."

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was born and raised in Kryvyi Rih, said on Telegram that search operations "will continue as long as they are needed." The city has been a frequent target of Russian attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)