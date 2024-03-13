Teen killed in Jerusalem by Israeli forces, Palestinian officials say
Updated: 13-03-2024
A 13-year-old Palestinian boy from a refugee camp just outside Jerusalem was shot dead by Israeli forces on Tuesday, Palestinian health officials said, without providing further details.
The Israeli police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
