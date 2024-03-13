Navalny aide Volkov attacked with hammer in Lithuania
Alexei Navalny's long-time aide Leonid Volkov was assaulted with a hammer in the Lithuanian capitol Vilnius on Tuesday, former Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said. "Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer," she wrote on social media website X.
"Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer," she wrote on social media website X. Lithanian police said had been informed a man was beaten outside his home, and officers were investigating.
A large part of Navalny's political vehicle, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which includes Volkov, are residing in European Union and NATO member Lithuania after fleeing Russia.
