Left Menu

Navalny aide Volkov attacked with hammer in Lithuania

Alexei Navalny's long-time aide Leonid Volkov was assaulted with a hammer in the Lithuanian capitol Vilnius on Tuesday, former Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said. "Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer," she wrote on social media website X.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 02:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 02:44 IST
Navalny aide Volkov attacked with hammer in Lithuania

Alexei Navalny's long-time aide Leonid Volkov was assaulted with a hammer in the Lithuanian capitol Vilnius on Tuesday, former Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said.

"Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer," she wrote on social media website X. Lithanian police said had been informed a man was beaten outside his home, and officers were investigating.

A large part of Navalny's political vehicle, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which includes Volkov, are residing in European Union and NATO member Lithuania after fleeing Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024