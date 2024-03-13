Teen killed in Jerusalem by Israeli forces, Palestinian officials say

A 13-year-old Palestinian boy from a refugee camp on the outskirts of Jerusalem was shot dead by Israeli forces on Tuesday, Palestinian health officials said.

The Israeli police did not confirm the death but said violent riots broke out in the camp for the second consecutive night and that during the unrest, a single shot was fired by an officer towards a suspect "who endangered the forces while firing aerial fireworks in their direction." "The suspect was apprehended, arrested, and transferred for medical treatment," the statement said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it treated five wounded by Israeli fire. In a separate incident west of Jerusalem in the town of Al-Jib, at least two other Palestinians were killed and three others injured after being shot by Israeli forces at a checkpoint late on Tuesday, the Palestinian Red Crescent added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)