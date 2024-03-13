Ukraine's army chief, defence minister talk with US Austin on weapons delivery to Ukraine

Ukraine's army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said late on Tuesday that he and Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on weapons delivery to Ukraine.

"Medium-term and urgent needs were discussed," Syrskyi said on his Telegram messaging channel. "Among the key priorities remain ammunition, as well as air defence."

