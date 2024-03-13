Indonesia's Anies plans to file complaint over election result in top court
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 13-03-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 10:46 IST
Indonesia's presidential candidate Anies Baswedan said on Wednesday he plans to file a complaint at the country's Constitutional Court over last month's election results.
He said he plans to file the case after the country's election commission announces the presidential election winner, which it is expected to do by March 20.
Unofficial results last month showed Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto winning the presidency.
