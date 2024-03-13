Six revenue officials booked for forgery of property documents in UP's Ballia

Six revenue officials have been booked for allegedly falsifying revenue records and ordering a change of ownership of a disputed property based on that, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint by Parshuram Upadhyay, an FIR was registered at the Ballia Kotwali police station against a former tehsildar and five officials of the revenue department, they said. Upadhyay complained to the police that the tehsildar had ordered a change of ownership of a disputed property without hearing his side of the matter. He also alleged that the tehsildar along with other revenue officials falsified documents and revenue records.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said, ''The FIR was registered under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for cheating and dishonesty. We are investigating the matter.'' PTI COR CDN HIG CDN HIG NSD NSD

