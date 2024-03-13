Left Menu

Six revenue officials booked for forgery of property documents in UP's Ballia

Upadhyay complained to the police that the tehsildar had ordered a change of ownership of a disputed property without hearing his side of the matter.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 13-03-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 13:37 IST
Six revenue officials booked for forgery of property documents in UP's Ballia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six revenue officials have been booked for allegedly falsifying revenue records and ordering a change of ownership of a disputed property based on that, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint by Parshuram Upadhyay, an FIR was registered at the Ballia Kotwali police station against a former tehsildar and five officials of the revenue department, they said. Upadhyay complained to the police that the tehsildar had ordered a change of ownership of a disputed property without hearing his side of the matter. He also alleged that the tehsildar along with other revenue officials falsified documents and revenue records.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said, ''The FIR was registered under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for cheating and dishonesty. We are investigating the matter.'' PTI COR CDN HIG CDN HIG NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024