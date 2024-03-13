Ukraine's SBU attacks three Russian oil refineries with drones - source
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 14:43 IST
Ukraine's SBU security service carried out drone attacks on three Russian oil refineries in Ryazan, Kstovo and Kirishi overnight as part of a strategy to reduce Russia's economic potential, a Ukrainian source told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Judging by the videos online, the consequences were fairly significant," the source said.
Ukrainian defence forces, the source added, also conducted overnight drone attacks on a Russian airbase in Buturlinovka and a military airfield in Voronezh region.
