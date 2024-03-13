Left Menu

Anti-Corruption Bureau 'unearths' assets worth Rs 3.2 cr from Tahsildar in T'gana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-03-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 21:39 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Wednesday said it has unearthed assets worth Rs 3.2 crore allegedly related to a Tahsildar in Karimnagar district after conducting searches at her house and other places.

A case of Disproportionate Assets to the known sources of income was registered against Tahsildar M Rajani, who is also the Joint Sub Registrar of Jammikunta Mandal in Karimnagar district after she allegedly acquired assets by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during her service, an ACB release said here.

As this is an offence punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, preliminary searches were conducted at her house and other five places belonging to her relatives, associates and 'benami' houses during which property documents of open plots and agricultural lands were found, whose market value is expected to be much higher than the official value, the ACB said.

The ACB also found net cash, bank balances, gold ornaments, household articles and vehicles.

The total assets are estimated to be about Rs 3.2 crore, the ACB said, adding that further verification of additional assets is underway.

The case is under investigation, the release added.

