‘The patriarchy may be pushing back, but so are we’, UN chief tells CSW68
UN News | Updated: 13-03-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 21:51 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli astronomers discover enigmatic red supermassive black hole veiled in cosmic dust
Small molecules, big impact: Israeli research offers hope for Huntington's disease patients
Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah plotting Ramadan violence: Israeli Defence Minister
No medicine, no hope: Doctors describe life under Israeli attack in Gaza
Syrian air defences intercept Israeli strikes in vicinity of Damascus, state media says