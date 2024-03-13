Left Menu

Telangana: Suspended intelligence officer accused of destroying official data arrested

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-03-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 23:51 IST
Telangana: Suspended intelligence officer accused of destroying official data arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Suspended deputy superintendent of police of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) D Praneet Rao, accused of destroying certain computer systems and official data, was arrested by the Hyderabad Police on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The Telangana government recently suspended Rao, who was a DSP during the previous BRS dispensation and was then working in the office of the Director General of Police (DGP).

Based on a complaint filed by an additional superintendent of police of the SIB on March 10, a case was registered against D Praneet Rao and others at the Panjagutta police station on charges of criminal breach of trust by a public servant, causing disappearance of evidence, and criminal conspiracy, according to the release from the Hyderabad Police.

The case was registered against them for allegedly destroying certain computer systems and official data of the SIB, including those obtained by him clandestinely and illegally in collusion with others with an intention to make wrongful gain, the police said.

They were also accused of developing profiles of some persons and monitoring them, causing disappearance of physical and electronic records of the SIB, copying intelligence information into personal drives, the release stated.

The investigation done so far revealed that there was prima facie evidence against Rao and he was apprehended on Tuesday from his house in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

He was arrested on Wednesday and was produced before a court which remanded him in 14-day judicial custody.

Police said further investigation in the case was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024