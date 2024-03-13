Telangana: Suspended intelligence officer accused of destroying official data arrested

Suspended deputy superintendent of police of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) D Praneet Rao, accused of destroying certain computer systems and official data, was arrested by the Hyderabad Police on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The Telangana government recently suspended Rao, who was a DSP during the previous BRS dispensation and was then working in the office of the Director General of Police (DGP).

Based on a complaint filed by an additional superintendent of police of the SIB on March 10, a case was registered against D Praneet Rao and others at the Panjagutta police station on charges of criminal breach of trust by a public servant, causing disappearance of evidence, and criminal conspiracy, according to the release from the Hyderabad Police.

The case was registered against them for allegedly destroying certain computer systems and official data of the SIB, including those obtained by him clandestinely and illegally in collusion with others with an intention to make wrongful gain, the police said.

They were also accused of developing profiles of some persons and monitoring them, causing disappearance of physical and electronic records of the SIB, copying intelligence information into personal drives, the release stated.

The investigation done so far revealed that there was prima facie evidence against Rao and he was apprehended on Tuesday from his house in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

He was arrested on Wednesday and was produced before a court which remanded him in 14-day judicial custody.

Police said further investigation in the case was underway.

