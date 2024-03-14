EU naval force says ship seizure off Somalia was an act of piracy

The seizure of a Bangladesh-flagged bulk carrier off Somalia was a piracy incident, a European Union anti-piracy operation said on Wednesday.

The EU naval force, known as EUNAVFOR, said in a statement that a ship in its ATALANTA operation was shadowing the pirate ship whose occupants had seized the merchant vessel ABDULLAH.

