EU naval force says ship seizure off Somalia was an act of piracy
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 14-03-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 00:05 IST
The seizure of a Bangladesh-flagged bulk carrier off Somalia was a piracy incident, a European Union anti-piracy operation said on Wednesday.
The EU naval force, known as EUNAVFOR, said in a statement that a ship in its ATALANTA operation was shadowing the pirate ship whose occupants had seized the merchant vessel ABDULLAH.
