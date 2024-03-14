EU calls on Israel to open additional crossings so more aid can reach Gaza
- Country:
- Belgium
The EU on Wednesday called on Israel to open additional crossings besides the Cyprus maritime corridor so that more aid can reach Gaza.
"While supporting the Cyprus maritime corridor, we call on Israel to open additional crossings so more aid can reach Gaza, including the North, and to ease overall customs restrictions", EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on social media platform X.
The statement came after Lenarcic virtually met with Cypriot Foreign Affairs Minister Constantinos Kombos, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, British Foreign Minister David Cameron, AEU Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulrahman Al Thani and U.N. Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israeli astronomers discover enigmatic red supermassive black hole veiled in cosmic dust
Israel retaliating after Hezbollah fires 35 rockets
Small molecules, big impact: Israeli research offers hope for Huntington's disease patients
Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent after Biden signals Gaza cease-fire could be close
Israel parliamentary panel approves rise in 2024 budget deficit target to 6.6%/GDP amid Gaza war