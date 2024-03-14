Philippines' Marcos to meet Blinken next week, presidential office says
Updated: 14-03-2024
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on March 19 to tackle cooperation and security matters, the office of the Manila leader said in a statement late on Wednesday night.
Marcos also vowed to defend the Philippines' maritime entitlements in the face of a "more active attempt by the Chinese to annex some of our territory."
