North Korea's Kim guided military demonstration involving tanks, KCNA says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided a military demonstration involving tank units on Wednesday, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

Kim also expressed "great satisfaction" that a new type of main battle tank successfully demonstrated its striking power in its first display of performance at what KCNA described as a "training match." The military event was designed to strictly inspect the actual combat capabilities of tank crews and make them familiar with combat action methods on different tactical missions, KCNA reported.

"Swiftly weaving their way through various worst combat circumstances, heavy tanks hit targets at once with powerful strikes and broke through strong defense lines with high maneuverability," the report said. Kim was joined by senior officials including Defence Minister Kang Sun Nam at the event.

The leader of the reclusive state was pictured in one photo sporting a leather jacket surrounded by troops in front of a tank. In another, multiple tanks with the North Korean flag were firing ammunition on a field. Kim also emphasised the need to organise intensive exercises simulating an actual war and training matches for enhancing combat capability to be able to carry out any combat mission promptly and accurately in any contingency.

Kim's appearance at the demonstration came days after he guided an artillery firing drill by the Korean People's Army, the country's military force, last week. The drill involved units near the border that are in firing range of "the enemy's capital," KCNA said, referring to South Korean capital Seoul, which has nearly 10 million residents.

