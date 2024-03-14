Left Menu

Rajasthan man returns bag with Rs 10 lakh cash he found near ATM, gets certificate from police

A operator of a governments service delivery application returned a bag containing Rs 10 lakh in cash to the concerned bank after he found it near an ATM in Churu district, police said on Thursday.The bank tracked down the man who owned the bag and his money was returned to him, they said.Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav gave a certificate of appreciation to Balkishan Rasganiya, an operator of the state governments eMitra platform, for returning the money.Rasganiya had gone to a PNB ATM to deposit cash on Wednesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-03-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 19:47 IST
Rajasthan man returns bag with Rs 10 lakh cash he found near ATM, gets certificate from police
A operator of a government's service delivery application returned a bag containing Rs 10 lakh in cash to the concerned bank after he found it near an ATM in Churu district, police said on Thursday.

The bank tracked down the man who owned the bag and his money was returned to him, they said.

Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav gave a certificate of appreciation to Balkishan Rasganiya, an operator of the state government's eMitra platform, for returning the money.

Rasganiya had gone to a PNB ATM to deposit cash on Wednesday. He found a bag containing two packets with ten bundles of Rs 500 notes in each, Yadav said. eMitra is a platform designed for quick and convenient delivery of citizen services, especially in rural areas. Rasganiya, a resident of Regar Basti, then approached bank manager Mahesh Mehta who examined the CCTV footage and tracked the owner of the bag, Wahid Ali. His documents was checked and his money was returned to him, Yadav added.

