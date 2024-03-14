Indian financing must drive startup movement, can't depend on foreign funds: Kant
Indian startup movement must be driven by Indian financing and cannot depend on foreign funding, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Thursday. While speaking at the CII Unicorn Summit, Kant said the nation needs to create a fund of funds to support young deep tech startups. He said unicorns are national assets to the country.
- Country:
- India
Indian startup movement must be driven by Indian financing and cannot depend on foreign funding, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Thursday. While speaking at the CII Unicorn Summit, Kant said the nation needs to create a fund of funds to support young deep tech startups. He said unicorns are national assets to the country. Startups should focus on corporate governance for growth, otherwise, they will land up in a debacle, Kant added. He also said women are outperforming men in every single walk of life, and if India wants to be a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047, it cannot do so without women.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- G20 Sherpa
- Kant
- Amitabh Kant
- India
ALSO READ
Indian stock indices steady ahead of Q3 GDP data release
Foreign investors become net buyers in Indian stocks in February
We are working actively towards ensuring security, prosperity and stability in Indian Ocean region: PM Modi.
Sikkim: Indian Army conducts Anti Tank Guided Missile field firing test at Teesta Range
India, Mauritius natural partners to deal with traditional and non-traditional challenges in Indian Ocean region: PM Modi.