Prohibitory orders issued, drones banned in view of Rahul-led yatra's arrival in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-03-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 21:56 IST
The Thane district administration on Thursday issued prohibitory orders in connection with the arrival of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here and imposed bans on parachute gliding and use of drones, an official said.

The order has been issued by Thane Collector Ashok Shingare under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 144, a release from the district administration said.

''The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is to enter Thane district rural limits on March 15 and camp at Sonale, Bhiwandi. On March 16 it will proceed to the limits of the Thane city police commissionerate,'' the order said.

''Gandhi is provided Z Plus security. Hence, from a security point of view, and till he is in the limits of Thane rural district, the places where he will halt, including Ambadi Naka, Mahapoli village, Shelar Hanuman temple, Nadi Naka, Sonale grounds, will see prohibition of parachute gliding and use of drones,'' it added.

Gandhi was in Nashik during the day as part of the yatra.

