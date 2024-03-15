J&K Police files charge sheet against 12 in Rs 300-crore drug haul case
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-03-2024 01:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 00:52 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 12 suspects in a court here in a Rs 300-crore drug haul case, an official said.
The case pertains to the recovery of a huge quantity of drugs from Jammu and Kashmir and some neighbouring states last year.
The accused wanted to revive militancy in Jammu and Kashmir using proceeds of illicit drug sale, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
