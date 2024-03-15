Left Menu

Prosecutors say they're open to delaying start of Donald Trump's March 25 hush-money trial

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 15-03-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 01:04 IST
Prosecutors say they're open to delaying start of Donald Trump's March 25 hush-money trial

Prosecutors said Thursday they're open to delaying the start of Donald Trump's New York hush-money criminal trial to give the former president's lawyers time to review evidence that was only recently turned over.

The Manhattan district attorney's office said in a court filing that it's not opposed to adjourning the start of the trial for not more than 30 days. Jury selection in the trial is scheduled to begin March 25. The judge has yet to rule on the request.

Trump's lawyers are seeking an 90-day delay or the dismissal of charges against Trump, alleging violations of what's known as the discovery process, where the sides exchange evidence.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024