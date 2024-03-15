One dead in drone attack on southwest Ukraine city, governor says
Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 04:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 04:49 IST
A Russian drone struck a residential building in the southwestern Ukrainian city of Vinnitsya on Thursday, killing one person and injuring three, regional governor Serhiy Borzov said.
Borzov posted a picture online showing a large fire engulfing a residential area.
Reuters could not verify the report independently. Russia says it does not target civilian areas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
