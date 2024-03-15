One dead in drone attack on southwest Ukraine city, governor says

A Russian drone struck a residential building in the southwestern Ukrainian city of Vinnitsya on Thursday, killing one person and injuring three, regional governor Serhiy Borzov said.

Borzov posted a picture online showing a large fire engulfing a residential area.

Reuters could not verify the report independently. Russia says it does not target civilian areas.

