2 gangsters involved in multiple crimes arrested in Punjab: Police

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has arrested two members of a gang that is allegedly involved in multiple crimes, officials said on Friday.

Two pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from the possession of the arrested men, they added.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were carrying out criminal activities on the directions of two absconding gangsters, police said.

''In a major breakthrough, #AGTF, #Punjab has arrested two associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang: Jagdeep Singh @ Rinku and Balwinder Singh @ Babbu. The gang is involved in multiple heinous crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion in the areas of #Ludhiana, #Jagraon, #Moga, #Bathinda and #Sangrur,'' Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

He said the arrested accused have a criminal history.

''Rinku was a proclaimed offender in an attempt-to-murder case registered in Moga. The other accused, Babbu, in June 2023 had fired upon an STF team at Neelon, Ludhiana and was absconding since,'' the officer said.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were carrying out criminal activities on the directions of absconding gangsters Lehmbar and Nurwala, he added.

