Somali security forces 'neutralize' hotel attackers, national TV says

Somali security forces have "neutralized" those who attacked a popular hotel in the capital Mogadishu, Somali National Television said on social media platform X on Friday.

Security services were earlier seen surrounding the Syl Hotel, a place frequented by government officials and lawmakers, after an attack claimed by al Shabaab militants. Attackers

stormed the hotel near the president's office on Thursday evening.

(Writing by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

