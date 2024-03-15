Ambrey says tanker subject to missile strike near Yemen's Hodeidah
Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 15:39 IST
British maritime security Ambrey said on Friday that a tanker was subject to a missile strike on the starboard side approximately 88 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah.
Ambrey said there was damage but no crew injuries were reported.
