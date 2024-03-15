EU governments back law to cut packaging waste, says Belgium

European Union governments cleared on Friday a new EU law to cut packaging waste and ban single-use plastics, the Belgian EU presidency said.

Belgium, which holds the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union, said that ambassadors, had agreed to the updated Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive, which will enter force if, as expected, the European Parliament backs it.

