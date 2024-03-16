White House says cautiously optimistic Gaza ceasefire talks are moving in right direction
The White House on Friday said a proposal from Hamas militants on a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal is certainly within the bounds of what is possible and expressed cautious optimism.
- Country:
- United States
The White House on Friday said a proposal from Hamas militants on a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal is certainly within the bounds of what is possible and expressed cautious optimism. Hamas has presented a Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators and the U.S. that includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for freedom for Palestinian prisoners, 100 of whom are serving life sentences, according to a proposal seen by Reuters.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the proposal was "certainly within the bounds in broad brush strokes ... of the deal we've been working on now for several months." "We're cautiously optimistic that things are moving in the right direction but that doesn't mean that it's done," Kirby told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinian
- The White House
- Kirby
- White House
- Hamas
- John Kirby
- Israeli
- U.S.
- Gaza
ALSO READ
Hamas armed wing says seven hostages killed in Gaza
Hamas armed wing says seven hostages killed in Gaza
Biden hopes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal by Ramadan
Israel supportive of US plan to airdrop Gaza aid, White House says
Biden signs stopgap spending bill to avert government shutdown, White House says