White House says cautiously optimistic Gaza ceasefire talks are moving in right direction

The White House on Friday said a proposal from Hamas militants on a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal is certainly within the bounds of what is possible and expressed cautious optimism. Hamas has presented a Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators and the U.S. that includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for freedom for Palestinian prisoners, 100 of whom are serving life sentences, according to a proposal seen by Reuters.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the proposal was "certainly within the bounds in broad brush strokes ... of the deal we've been working on now for several months." "We're cautiously optimistic that things are moving in the right direction but that doesn't mean that it's done," Kirby told reporters.

